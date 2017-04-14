Sunray replacing storm sirens

The City of Sunray is currently in the middle of installing new outdoor sirens and has a plan for severe weather situations.

In the case of severe weather, Sunray police and fire departments will drive through city streets with lights and sirens warning people to take cover.

Once inside, officials ask that you turn on your television or radio for warnings, advisories and instructions.

Sunray officials say, the installation will not be complete until Tuesday, April 18.

