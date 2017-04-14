Dumas PD prepares residents for critical situations

Dumas officers are helping residents learn skills and strategies that can save their lives and the lives of others.

"Its important people know how to protect themselves if they are caught up in a serious situation," Sgt. Nick Jordan said.

The department and First Street Church will be offering a free Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event (CRASE) to anyone who is interested.

Attendees will learn how to protect themselves, how the human body reacts during these type of events, and what you should do during the situation.

Dumas PD believes the CRASE training can benefit residents during other situations as well.

"It can protect you from other things such as being a victim of a mugging, an aggravated assault or a sexual assault," Jordan said. "We just want people to be as aware as they can of their surroundings and teach them how to best protect themselves."

The program will also focus on teaching attendees how they should react once police arrive on scene.

"Police officers can all tell each other apart by our uniforms but people don't understand that when police enter an active shooter event everybody looks the same to us," Jordan said. "We can't distinguish the suspects from general citizens so residents need to know how to behave during that time."

Jordan says Dumas PD will continue to offer the CRASE course to those who are interested.

The active shooter class will be held Thursday, April 27 at 6:00 PM at 1718 E 1st Street in Dumas.

