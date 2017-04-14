Egg-citing Easter Event hosted by Christian Heritage Church - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

By Ashley Treider, Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

The Christian Heritage Church will host their Egg-Citing Easter Event on Saturday, April 15.

It will run from noon until 2:00 p.m. at 901 south Nelson street.

There will be a photo booth, games, bounce houses, face painting, free food and the Easter bunny.

The event is free and open to the public. 

