3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza

The Church at Bushland will host their third annual Easter Egg Hunt Extravaganza this Saturday.

Children of all ages can hunt for 20,000 Easter Eggs at Falcon Football Stadium in Bushland.

The event begins at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 15 and is free and open to the public.

Then on Sunday, April 16 you are invited to celebrate Jesus' resurrection at the Church at Bushland with two services, one at 9:00 a.m. and another at 10:30 p.m. in the morning.

