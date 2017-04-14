Easter Eggstravaganza hosted by Elevate Church

In honor of the Easter holiday Elevate Church will host their Easters Egg-stravaganza.

It will be held at the park behind Oakdale Elementary School on 29th and South Hill.

There will be bounce houses, games, giveaways and hot dogs as well as an egg hunt for kids with 15,000 Easter eggs.

The event is free and will run Saturday, April 15 from noon until 2:00 p.m.

