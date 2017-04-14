Easter Eggstravaganza hosted by Elevate Church

In honor of the Easter holiday Elevate Church will host their Easters Egg-stravaganza.
It will be held at the park behind Oakdale Elementary School on 29th and South Hill.
There will be bounce houses, games, giveaways and hot dogs as well as an egg hunt for kids with 15,000 Easter eggs.
The event is free and will run Saturday, April 15 from noon until 2:00 p.m.
First Alert Weather Outlook for Friday, March 23
Friday, March 23, at 8 a.m., the intersection at Ross and I-40 will be closed for about 5 hours as crews set bridge forms & overhang.
As fire danger persists, firefighting planes remain stationed in the Panhandle ready to provide support.
Big companies like Walmart may soon be able to sell liquor by the bottle, changing the way you buy alcohol.
This week, Superintendent Dr. Dana West signed on the dotted line making the district's partnership with Amarillo College's Diplomas and Degrees program official.
