Palace Coffee Company launches Kickstarter for roastry

Palace Coffee Company is looking to build a roastery in downtown Amarillo.

The company launched a Kickstarter to raise 20,000 dollars to fund the project. They hope to have the project funded by May 5th, with construction on the new roastery beginning within 3 weeks.

The goal is to have their first batch of coffee roasted in the new space by July.

You can learn more about the Kickstarter plan and donate at kickstarter.com/projects/palacecoffee

