Get caught green handed!

Receive and turn in one of these membership cards for a prize / Source: KFDA

Kids who practice Palo Duro Canyon's three core values of safety, stewardship and service are now being rewarded for their help by park staff.

All it takes is one good act caught by a state park police officer to join the elite new Green Hand Societyy.

And they're looking for new members. To be inducted into the society, state park police have to see you doing one of the following things, or other acts of the same nature:

"Safe acts like wearing a bicycle helmet when they're out riding on the trails or on the roadway, picking up a piece of trash, letting us know about a park visitor that is potentially injured," said Shannon Blalock, park superintendent. "We want to recognize acts that are above and beyond what is just normal and expected behavior. So probably about five to 10 kids so far have been inducted."

Kids who are caught green handed are given a special membership card that can be traded in for prizes at the visitor center or trading post, or the Texas Musical Drama box office while the show is running for a free kid's ticket.

Park staff is working on more kid and family themed activities that will promote park safety and upkeep.

"If we can spread the awareness to others, particularly young people, that this place belongs to them and that they play an active part and have a responsibility in taking care of it, that's a win for us," said Blalock.

Green Hand Societ cards will be given out at the snipe hunt Saturday night, or any time you're caught green handed in the canyon.

