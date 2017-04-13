New VA website shows area clinic wait times for patients

The Department of Veterans Affairs has launched a website to show VA clinic wait times.

The new website was introduced this week, where both new and existing patients in the United States can view clinic wait times and ratings comparing clinics to other existing health care providers.

In Amarillo, the estimated wait time for an existing patient is anywhere from a few days to nine.

For those who are new, the website currently says it's 52 days but Amarillo officials say that is an error.

"Currently to get a new patient appointment in Amarillo, it's 30 days," said Elizabeth Lowery, Amarillo VA Health Care System Acting Director. "So, you can get in within a month and you can even look to see how many days it will take to get into Dalhart, Childress, Clovis and Lubbock."

While wait times are available, the rating system that compares Amarillo to other existing hospitals is not yet up.

"One other things that's really important on the website, is that it can tell you if you can get same day access," said Lowery. "I believe that all of our area VA clinics can provide same day access and that means somehow we are going to take care of a veterans needs that particular day. So, when they come in we are going to ask what they need and we are going to give them a way or a process to get them the immediate care that is needed."

For those who want to become registered with an area clinic, they will need to bring identification and their DD2414 form.

If you want to learn more about this website or how to register with an area clinic, you can visit the new VA website.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.