Local parole office remodeling sparks concern

Texas Department of Criminal Justice employees are concerned about the remodeling of their Amarillo District Parole Office.

Employees sent us pictures on Facebook, concerning their office conditions. They tell us their supervisors are leaving them in the dark, and they're worried there may be a bigger picture. One employee says the problems started a few months ago when a sewer line broke and fell from the upper floor to the lower floor, prompting them to remodel.



The employee said they started laying tile over the carpet, which started to peel up and that they also found black mold. But some employees and neighboring businesses believe, asbestos could be the problem at hand. The employee we spoke with wants to remain anonymous and said the conditions are unacceptable and upper management is not taking action.

"It's dirty, it's dusty, everybody's been coughing, sneezing, getting headaches and it's just a cluttered mess. People's health is being compromised because we still have to go to work to make a paycheck," the employee said.

Neighboring businesses said they are also concerned because some of their employees and clients have medical conditions. We did see crews hauling large trash bags to a white trailer, but staff members instructed other employees not to speak with us. We also reached out to the office's landlord, but never heard anything back.

