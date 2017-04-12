WTAMU investigating reports of prostitution and sexual harassment

West Texas A&M University Police are investigating reports of prostitution and sexual harassment claims on campus.

According to police, the alleged prostitution was reported last week and took place between Jan. 1 and April 6 of this year at Cross Hall, which is an all female dorm.

The description of the crime is listed as compelling prostitution and unlawful promotion or disclosure of intimate visual harassment.

Campus police are also investigating claims of invasive visual recording at Guenther Hall.

At this time, campus police have not released any other details.

