WTAMU providing multiple resources for students who have faced harassment

West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) is providing more resources for students who are looking for help after facing any form of harassment.

"We do have counseling services on campus and that's located in the Student Success Center down by the hub and students are more than welcome to walk in at any point to receive help," said Kimberly Cornelsen, WTAMU Student Engagement & Leadership Director. "Students are also able to talk to any faculty on campus that they feel comfortable visiting with."

If you have encountered or witnessed any kind of harassment, WTAMU has both the medical and counseling services on campus that provide one on one assistance to help a student get back on their feet.

If you want to report harassment or assault, you can do so not only with the university police but now through the Title IX office and website .

"They can submit a form anonymously online, they can go to someone that they trust in any leadership role on campus and that person can report for them. There are a variety of ways to report," said, Cornelsen.

To give students the opportunity to learn more about resources provided on campus there will be an educational event Wed. April 19 at 12:30 p.m. where students can talk to guest speaker and sexual violence survivor, Kylie Angell.

This event will be held in the Old Main at WTAMU in room 220.

It is free and open to the public.

