WTAMU providing multiple resources for students who have faced harassment

With the temperatures up, the Friona Fire Department is cautioning residents not to leave children or pets in the car.
The Amarillo Zoo is having summer camps all summer long starting this week.
The Amarillo Police Department is alerting residents of people illegally manufacturing and selling what appears to be Xanax pills that may actually be contaminated with Fentanyl.
Amarillo's Boys and Girls Club is asking you to "turn Amarillo blue" to show support for our area law enforcement by lighting up your porch with a blue light tonight.
A health advisory has been issued for Palo Duro Canyon and Randall County due to excessive heat.
