Spearman ISD warns against TouchDown Sport scam

A Fort Worth business posing as an advertising company is once again scamming area businesses.

Touchdown Sports has been reaching out to Spearman business owners saying they are affiliated with the school district's athletic program.

The company promises advertising along with t-shirts but Spearman ISD says this is a scam.

This is not the first time the company has called area residents. Back in September, Touchdown Sports targeted Dumas businesses with the same promise.

"It's concerning because they can use our name like anything and obviously people are going to support it because in small communities everyone supports the school," Superintendent Clay Montgomery said.

Spearman ISD receives solicitations on a daily basis but this is the first time a company used the schools name to get money from businesses.

"The danger here is when we have a legitimate need for the school or legitimate organization from the school asking people to donate we get 'oh I donated last time' and it was not through us," Montgomery said.

Montgomery believes this won't be the last time a company tries to scam in Spearman.

He says during fundraisers Spearman teachers and students ask for donations personally.

So if you are receiving emails or phone calls make sure to take caution first and check with the school before giving money.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.