Bushland Elementary students donate $450 to 100 Club of The Texas Panhandle

A group of Bushland 4th graders dedicated their time, effort and money to one local organization that helps first responders.

It's not everyday children in elementary school can say they helped first responders.

But today, a 4th grade class at Bushland Elementary presented the 100 club of the Texas Panhandle with $450.

The group offers financial aid to families of public safety personnel who are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. Kids raised the funds by holding a "hat day" where students brought $1 to be allowed to wear a hat.

Executive Director of the 100 club Dirk Swope says it's rare to see such young people donating.

"I think with all the wildfires that we've seen across the panhandle, a lot of awareness has been raised to the different situations that are going on as well as to all the firefighters that were hurt fighting those fires," said Swope. "Kids coming out and doing this, to me it's very encouraging."

"We wanted to do it because...to help our firefighters, our first responders and with paying off their debts and college for their kids," said student Carson Conklin.

In March alone, The 100 club helped serve 5 firefighters who were injured during fires. And Swope says the $450 will be a tremendous help.

"Kids coming out and doing this, to me it's very encouraging. We look at our children and we want them to get involved, we want them to know what it is to serve and this shows that they get it, they understand what it means to give back to their community," said Swope.

"Because we wanted to help people because they've helped us," said student Mariah Graham.

