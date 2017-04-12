2 Clovis fugitives captured

After months of searching two wanted suspects out of Curry County have been taken into custody in Ruidoso.

On April 10, 35-year-old Kim Moore and 25-year-old Dominic Carver were arrested for their outstanding arrest warrants and additional charges.

The Clovis Police Department relayed information to Ruidoso police in reference to the pair on April 8.

Ruidoso police then located one of the vehicles known to be used by Moore. Officials say the driver of the vehicle then fled from officers on foot.

Two days later, Ruidoso police were called to a cabin in reference to a domestic violence call. Upon arrival, police say the suspects barricaded themselves inside the cabin but were ultimately located by police.

The search for Moore began in December 2016 after she was placed on furlough following a guilty verdict in a Curry County District Court.

Officials say Moore failed to report to custody last December and has been evading capture since.

Investigators of the Curry County Sheriff's Office, the Ninth Judicial District Court, District Attorney's Office, Clovis Police Department Special Operations Unit, Albuquerque Police Department and the Ruidoso Police Department all worked together to bring the suspects into custody.

Moore and Carver are awaiting extradition from Lincoln County, NM.

