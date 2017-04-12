ENMU selects new president

Eastern New Mexico University has announced that Jeff Elwell, the current dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, will become ENMU's next president.

He will replace Steven Gamble, who is set to retire at the end of July.

Elwell received a Ph.D. from Southern Illinois University, a master's degree in communication/theatre from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, and a bachelor's degree in English from California State University-Bakersfield.

"I am thrilled beyond belief. I look forward to leading Eastern New Mexico University, all campuses, into the next decade.," Elwell said. "I want to especially thank everyone who was involved in the on-campus and off-campus process for their hospitality, warmth and charm. You did a wonderful job.

"I'm looking forward to this next exciting phase of my life, and so is my wife, Edwina, and two rescue dogs, Molly and Mindy."

Elwell was selected out of 75 applicants for the job.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.