Borger Fire chief allowed to return home, still long road ahead

Borger Fire Chief Bob Watson was cleared to return back to his home Tuesday after recovering in the Lubbock Burn Unit, according to Borger Fire Department officials.

Watson was in the hospital with burns to his hands, face, arms and hip after a prescribed burn took a turn for the worst in March.

On April 3rd, the National Association of State Foresters presented Watson with the 2017 Wildland Mitigation Award for the City of Borger's efforts to protect the community from wildfires.

He was originally scheduled to go to Reno to receive the award, but due to those injuries, the award was brought to him.

Shamrock firefighter James Moya remains in the Lubbock Burn Unit following last month's wildfires.

