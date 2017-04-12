Randall County Deputy credited with helping save life of shot security guard

On Monday night in Galveston, a 23 year-old hotel security guard was investigating a suspicious a group of people in a parking lot when one or more persons opened fire on the guard severely injuring him. An off-duty Randall County Sheriff’s Deputy identified as Lt. Tommy Bushek was attending a conference at the hotel close by and heard the gunshots and ran toward the gunfire.

Lt. Bushek found the security guard severely injured from several gunshot wounds and immediately called for assistance and began life saving procedures on the young man. The suspects involved ran from the area and The Galveston Police Department is investigating the case.

The security guard was shot at least six times and is in critical but stable condition.

Lt. Bushek was in Galveston training in his current role overseeing Randall County Communications, Records, and Warrants. He is an experienced Patrol Officer and has lists of certificates and training in his years of service to our local community.

