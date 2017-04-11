First bonds issued from November election

6th Avenue in downtown Amarillo will be one of the first roads repaired under the newly issued general obligation bond / Source: KFDA

Amarillo residents can expect to see more construction coming soon now that debt has been issued for the bond propositions voted on in November.

Tuesday morning city staff sold $22 million in bonds to fund street and public safety projects.

These bonds will fund one out of five years worth of projects laid out in propositions one and two.

Come May, downtown will be under even more construction when the first of the bond projects begins.

"The first construction that you'll see is the 6th and 7th [streets] road construction," said Floyd Hartman, Director of Capital Projects. "Hopefully in late May you'll see award of reconstruction of Georgia Street and then construction starting there shorty afterward."

That would be from 46th to 58th streets on South Georgia Street.

This debt issued will fund all or parts of 24 street and public safety projects.

"Once the closing occurs on May 11th, then the funds will be made available to each project as defined by the propositions and those projects can begin," said Hartman.

That's exactly one month from Tuesday when a lot will start happening, from more road repair to design of new facilities for Animal Management & Welfare and the fire department.

The city hopes to get all these projects done quickly and efficiently to try to have as little impact on drivers as possible.

"We're going to do our very best to make sure new projects don't compound existing projects," said City Manager Jared Miller. "So if we have an existing project going on that's either being done by the city of Amarillo or by TxDOT, we'll try and coordinate the new projects and wait until the impacts from the current projects are alleviated or gone before we start a subsequent project."

Miller said he is confident city staff can begin, and in some cases finish, all 24 projects this fiscal year before more debt is issued again in 2018.

