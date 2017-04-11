Legal vs. illegal ways to bet on sports

In Texas it is illegal to gamble on any sporting event, which technically does not include fantasy sports.

However, in 2016 the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a non-binding opinion that fantasy sports could be construed as illegal gaming as the law is currently written.

To affirm what is legal and illegal, the The Texas House Committee on Licensing and Administrative Procedures passed a bill by a vote of 6 to 1.

No one has ever been arrested for placing a bet on a sports game in Texas, however the affirmation of the legality of fantasy sports has large financial implications.

When Paxton made the announcement regarding the legality of fantasy sports, FanDuel pulled all paid games from its apps in Texas.

"Fantasy sports are very different from gambling," said Scott Dunaway with the Texas Fantasy Sports Alliance. "When you bet on the outcome of sports you're going to bet on the odds against the casino whereas fantasy is my skills versus your skills."

Local sports bars said they receive more business when people play daily fantasy sports because they have a vested interest and are likely to watch an entire game.

"It gives another outlet for more entertainment," said Brian Lehman with 7 Bar and Grill. "It brings more people out to compete against each other and more entertainment value to watch a game."

The bill is now headed to the full House for a vote.

