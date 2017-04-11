New Mexico senator hosts mobile office hours - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

New Mexico senator hosts mobile office hours

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Senator Martin Heinrich at a rally in Taos, New Mexico, in February / Source: Martin Heinrich website Senator Martin Heinrich at a rally in Taos, New Mexico, in February / Source: Martin Heinrich website
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) -

New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich and his staff will hit the road to answer questions from state residents this week.

Heinrich's staff will be available to help answer questions about social security benefits, medicare, immigration, veterans benefits, student loans and other federal programs.

Here is a full list of locations and times of the mobile office provided by Senator Martin Heinrich's office:

Tucumcari, April 12

  • From 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Tucumcari Senior Citizens Center, 523 S. 3rd Street, Tucumcari, N.M. 88401
  • Contact Senator Heinrich's Roswell Office (575) 622-7113

Portales, April 13

  • From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • La Casa Family Health Center, 1515 West Fir Street, Portales, N.M. 88130
  • Contact Senator Heinrich's Roswell Office (575) 622-7113

Ruidoso, April 14

  • From 9 to 10 a.m.  
  • Ruidoso Community Center, 501 Sudderth Dr., Ruidoso, N.M. 88345
  • Contact Senator Heinrich's Roswell Office (575) 622-7113

