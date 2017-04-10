New eateries now open in Amarillo

Two more eateries have new locations on Historic Route 66 and another is now in the works to open downtown.

Wild Bill's and Mr. Fish now have new locations on 6th street and both hope to bring something different to the area.

Wild Bill's Fillin Station has closed their original location and moved down the road to 3811 SW 6th St.

This new restaurant is now open and are serving burgers and Mexican fusion foods, but now have more outdoor seating.

Mr. Fish is a locally owned restaurant and also recently opened its doors to the public.

It holds about 45 customers indoors along with additional seating outside and parking.

Four employees are currently running this fish and chips restaurant that also serves Asian cuisine.

Mr. Fish's owner says having a location on 6th Street can be competitive but also rewarding for a newer business.

"Having a restaurant on 6th Street will be an experience," said Mr. Fish Owner, David Sisomsouk. "But I'm confident because our customers are the backbone of our business. They are our boss, without them we wouldn't have a job. That's the biggest thing, to make our customer happy at all times. They are our number one priority. It should be to everybody else too."

Downtown will also soon welcome a new restaurant.

Jimmy Johns third Amarillo location is expected to open this summer in the new regional headquarters building for Xcel Energy at SE 8th Ave and S. Buchanan.

This new location will be in a 1,400 square foot restaurant and is now hiring employees to deliver not only by car but also on bicycle.

