AC offering free business seminar for ESL learners

Amarillo College is once again giving English language learners the opportunity to excel in new areas.

AC is offering free business seminars designed for ESL students to help them grow inside the classroom.

"We really want to reach out and offer the English language support, as well as the technical skills so that people within our community can go out and continue to open new business," program coordinator Matthew Piech said. "New business benefits the economy and when the economy benefits we all have a better place in which to live and work."

AC wants to draw in current, future and new business owners.

The 12-hour seminar will be hosted over three consecutive Saturdays.

Throughout the series attendees will cover finances, how to draft business plans and learn management strategies.

One ESL student says he will be taking full advantage of this program.

"It's very important for me because Amarillo College is giving me the opportunity to learn about other kind of business opportunities and its free," student Joel Garcia said.

Garcia hopes the seminar will give him get a better understanding of business as well as help him achieve his personal goals.

AC will be hosting two meetings this week at the Washington Campus, inside the Ware Students Common Building room 207.

The meetings will be held on Wednesday, April 12 at 6 p.m. and Thursday, April 13 at 11:30 a.m.

