Veterans Resource Center providing equine therapy for area veterans

The Veterans Resource Center in Amarillo is reaching out to veterans around the panhandle through a new program using horses as a therapy technique.

The VRC provides resources for spouses, family members and veterans around the panhandle

The equine therapy is helping our area veterans over come PTSD, anxiety and depression.

"A lot of what we do is just being around horses and people and learning to interact with both," says Afghanistan War Veteran Chuck Waltrip. "A lot of people who come out don't have experience with horses and then they find out that they can learn to trust them and are not going to hurt them and they find out a lot of self confidence and self worth through this."

The program at the Mesquite Ranch is called Horse Play and it has been helping a lot of people in Amarillo and it now includes veterans.

The VRC travels around the panhandle to different ranches holding sessions for the veterans. Horse Play at Mesquite Ranch uses their horses to provide vast opportunities for experiential therapy and learning using activities and discussions.

For more information visit fss-ama.org/veteran-resource-center or horseplayatmesquiteranch

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.



