Foster parent orientation to be held Tuesday

If you're interested in becoming a foster parent, you have the chance to learn more this week.

There will be a New Foster Parent Orientation where you can ask questions, get to know staff, and find out what it takes to be a foster parent.

The Bair Foundation Amarillo office is hosting the event Tuesday, April 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 7430 Golden Pond Place, Suite 300.

There's no commitment necessary and it's free to attend, but registration is required.

Call (806) 355-3882 to register today.

