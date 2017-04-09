JOB FAIR: Amarillo VA Healthcare System

The Amarillo VA Health Care System is on the hunt for job candidates.

They're having a two-day job fair, searching for medical support assistants, certified nursing assistants, housekeeping, and food service workers.

You can attend the fair in their Human Resources Building 9 at 6010 West Amarillo Boulevard.

The fair runs Monday, April 10, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Tuesday, April 11, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can also apply online at usajobs.gov.



Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.