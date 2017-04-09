TxDOT hiring maintenance and driver positions

If you're on the job hunt, the Texas Department of Public Safety may have a place for you.

They're hiring maintenance and general transportation staff positions across the state, including the Amarillo district.

TxDOT recruiters will attend upcoming events in the area to interview candidates.

The next hiring event Amarillo recruiters will be at is Tuesday, April 18th at the Amarillo Civic Center.

They will also attend the Borger Career Fair on Thursday, April 27th.

For more information on available jobs, go to TxDOT.gov or call 800-893-6848.

