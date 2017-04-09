TxDOT hiring maintenance and driver positions

If you're on the job hunt, the Texas Department of Public Safety may have a place for you.
They're hiring maintenance and general transportation staff positions across the state, including the Amarillo district.
TxDOT recruiters will attend upcoming events in the area to interview candidates.
The next hiring event Amarillo recruiters will be at is Tuesday, April 18th at the Amarillo Civic Center.
They will also attend the Borger Career Fair on Thursday, April 27th.
For more information on available jobs, go to TxDOT.gov or call 800-893-6848.
The Clovis Police Department is investigating 'telephonic threats' and is asking for help locating a person of interest in their investigation.
The prosecution and defense both rested their cases today in the capital murder trial of Jeremy Spielbauer, who's accused of killing his ex-wife Robin Spielbauer.
As the City of Amarillo continues to gather public input on the trash cart proposal, one local group wants to add recycling to the discussion.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area of a grass fire east of Channing.
The staff at Opportunity School says the flu virus is effecting children of all ages.
