'Blessing of the Bikes' encourages motorcycle safety

The First United Methodist Church of Hereford had their 6th annual Blessing of the Bikes this morning.

Area cyclists and first responders were invited to join them for a breakfast and a blessing service. A message was delivered to attendees as well as a prayer with each biker. Reverend Kevin Bushart said this is the perfect time of year to pray for their safety.

"This is the time of year where they're starting to get out and ride. So we want to pray for their safety, and it also raises awareness in the community of motorcyclists and for you to be on the lookout for them," said Bushart.

All bikers were invited to stay for the church's worship service this morning in their riding gear, and each one of them received a gift from the church. TxDot officials also recognize May as Motorcycle Awareness Month. They said this is a time to remind motorists to remain alert in order to help prevent deadly crashes in the future.

