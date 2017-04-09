As we begin a new work week, we have a look at some area lane closures that could cause you a delay.

The right lane on I-40 westbound will be closed at Paramount tomorrow to finish removing forms for a bridge rail repair. Then on Tuesday at 8:30 am to 1 pm, the left and center lanes on I-40 westbound will close at Whitaker Road for bridge deck repair.

Various lanes will close on I-27 throughout the week near the intersection with Georgia Street for patching repairs. The right and center lanes of I-27 southbound will be closed near the intersection with Hillside Street for patching repairs. You should also prepare yourself for some slow moving traffic on I-40 and I-27 for vegetation control.

ONGOING PROJECTS:

US 60 Downtown Enhancement Project

Northbound thru traffic on I-27 will be detoured to Fillmore Street.

Buchanan Street will be closed to thru traffic between 8th and 6th avenues.

Fillmore Street will be down to two lanes between 4th and 8th avenues.

Expect intermittent one lane closures during the daytime throughout the week at the following locations:

On Pierce Street at 6th Avenue

On Fillmore at 6th Avenue

On 10th Ave at Buchanan Street



I-40 Bridge Replacement (Soncy/Loop 335)

The right-turn only lane going northbound on Loop 335 to the I-40 frontage road is closed.

Various lane closures will occur on LP 335 between 34th Avenue and I-40 for the next few weeks while Atmos Energy relocates a gas line.

Eastbound traffic traveling over Soncy Road on I-40 is shifted to the north, limiting traffic to one lane in each direction while bridge construction continues for the next several months

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

Due to bridge demolition, the Arthur Street underpass at I-40 will remain closed until April 6.

The outside (right) lanes of I-40 westbound and eastbound will be closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

The left lane of the I-40 westbound frontage road will be closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

The outside lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed in the area of Osage Street.

The left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road between Wilson and Ross streets will be closed.

Downtown Connector (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

The left lane of the northbound I-27 frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

The ramp from 26th Avenue onto I-27 northbound is closed.

Ongoing closure of the I-27 southbound frontage road (left lane) and the center and right lanes of I-27 south at the interchange for continuing bridge work.



South Loop 335 (Hollywood):

Traffic will be reduced to one lane eastbound and westbound with no left turn lanes from I-27 to Valleyview Drive.

Circle Drive is closed at LP 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

Southbound traffic on Bell Street is reduced to one lane from north of LP 335 to south of LP 335.

The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound LP 335 is temporally realigned for widening.

The intersection of South Western Street and LP 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and LP 335 has a four-way stop condition.

Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

Access to LP 335 at Olympia Drive is permanently closed.

Access to Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north and Lamount Drive will be closed at various times during the day.

