Local weather experts join the National Weather Service Severe Weather Expo

The Amarillo, Potter, and Randall County Office of Emergency Management joined the National Weather Service Severe Weather Expo today.

The event is designed to promote community preparedness for the upcoming severe weather season. It featured a Kid's Corner with activities and experiments as well as presentations from local weather experts. NewsChannel 10's Chief Meteorologist, Doppler Dave Oliver said it's all about planning ahead.

"This is where all the weather entities and organizations including the National Weather Service, and Storm Spotters, and the media like us kind of get together and knock heads to just kind of talk about the latest developments and everything we can do and the team effort to track storms to get that warning information out as fast as possible to keep everybody safe," said Oliver.

To stay up to date on severe weather in our area, you can download the NewsChannel 10 Weather Tracker App.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.