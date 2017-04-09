Barnes and Noble gives back to AMTA

The Amarillo Music Teacher's Association hosted a book fair fundraiser at Barnes and Noble today.

Musical performances took place throughout the day by AMTA students. Barnes and Noble donated a portion of today's sales to AMTA when mentioned at check out. So when you buy your books, you can support the AMTA and join their mission in providing music education and opportunities to students in the Texas Panhandle.

For more information about AMTA, visit their website.

