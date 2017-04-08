Jersey Mike's partners with Make-A-Wish

Jersey Mike's and Make-A-Wish North Texas Amarillo have partnered for a fundraiser throughout the month of April.

You can eat at Jersey Mike's at 2311 S. Georgia St. and donate one dollar or three dollars to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Jersey Mike's will also donate 20% of the total flyer sales on Friday, April 21st through Sunday, April 23rd to Make-A-Wish North Texas Amarillo.

For more information on how you can participate, call (806)731-0731.

