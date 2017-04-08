'Barks and Bubbles' event raises more than $1,100

The "Barks and Bubbles" event was today to benefit Panhandle Paws of Hope.

Celebrity dog washers gathered at Scott's K-9 Cutz for to raise money and pamper some pooches. Volunteers said fundraisers like this one are crucial to taking care of their animals before adoption. Volunteer Nicole Mustoe said before animals are adopted out, they are microchipped, vaccinated and spayed or neutered, which can be very costly. She said they use fundraisers like this one to help take care of their animals.

"One hundred dollars for us will cover one dog a piece when it's adopted out and vaccinated and everything. So doing just 25 dogs is amazing that's going to be able to take care of many animals in our organization," said Mustoe.

More than $1,100 was raised for Panhandle Paws of Hope. Volunteers and employees remind you to adopt, don't shop.

