School Board Candidate Forum focuses on diversity

The Amarillo Branch of the NAACP along with PBS hosted a candidate forum today for Amarillo ISD school board candidates.

It featured a discussion with candidates about diversity in schools. School officials say there are many decisions school board members will need to make in the near future related to diversity. Amarillo's NAACP Community Liaison Amy Taylor said there is a variety of LGBT, religious and racial diversities among students at the school, and there's a need for change.

"There needs to be a greater diversity in the faculty, staff and administration of the school. There needs to be a way for racial minorities to advance within the administration of the school," said Taylor.

Taylor also said this forum will help make the community more aware of diversity issues, and when they vote on May 6th they will have more information on how candidates would handle those issues.

