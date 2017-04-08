UPDATE: Power restored near 45th and Coulter

Xcel Energy officials said a fault in an underground line caused a huge power outage in Southwest Amarillo today.

Around 3 pm, Amarillo Police and Xcel crews were called to the 45th and Coulter area on a report of traffic lights being down. The outage initially affected about 2,434 customers. Xcel officials said all power has since been restored and they are working on making repairs.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.