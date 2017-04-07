Breast cancer fundraisers from Amarillo and Lubbock team up

The Susan G. Komen organization previously had two independent branches in Amarillo and Lubbock. By pooling their resources, they formed the Komen West Texas group and are now able to serve more than 60 counties in our area.

One of their primary focuses is providing mammograms for women who can't afford the procedure. This new partnership will allow them to serve a much wider area.

"Our main goal for the future is to eradicate breast cancer and to continue to add to our research portfolio," said Lisa Hoff Davis with Komen West Texas. "Susan G. Komen has the 2nd largest portfolio only to the U.S. Government and we are using that to eradicate breast cancer and most importantly help women who can't help themselves."

The organization also just finished its first Big Wig Campaign, which not only raises awareness but also brings in money that is put toward screening and breast cancer research.

This year they brought in more than $30,000 and are already making preparations for next year's Big Wig Fundraiser.

In attendance at Friday's partnership ceremony were cancer survivors who are using this campaign to emphasize the importance of checking for breast cancer before you show any warning signs or symptoms.

"I've worn the wig at the gym,and gone to the grocery store with it on because it is a great conversation starter and gives us a chance to tell our story," said Parie Donaldson, a breast cancer survivor.

If you want to get involved with next year's Big Wig Event or wish to donate click here.

