Wildcat Bluff Nature Center to add native crop garden

Volunteers help set the fencing for the Three Sisters Garden (Source: KFDA)

Area where the Three Sisters Garden will be located (Source: KFDA)

The Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is bringing a garden to the area that features precious native crops that originated in the Panhandle.

"This Three Sisters Garden is a native garden that would have been grown around here by native tribes," said Victoria Saker, the Nature Center Program Director. "It will have the three sisters. Corn, which grows up tall, beans grow up the corn and the squash keeps all of the weeds away from the bottom. Together they make a whole food. So, the different tribes would eat that to supplement anything that they were hunting."

The Three Sisters Garden will highlight these three crops that were used thousands of years ago by the Antelope Creek people.

The Courson Archaeological Research Group from Perryton replicated the traditional seeds and donated them to the center to be used as an educational piece for area residents and students.

"We plan to use it for our camps that we have this summer," said Saker. "We will use it with school groups to talk a little bit more about the history from our area. We are lucky to not only have all of the ecology and all of the environment education, we also have thousand of years of history to share with the public."

In a fun twist, the center will also add sunflowers that originated from the Texas Panhandle to the garden.

This garden will sit outside the Visitor's Center off Libb's Trail for all visitors and volunteers to see.

In July, the center will partner with the Don Harrington Discovery Center to bring their Outdoor Adventure Club to Wildcat Bluff so children can learn more about animals, weather and the native plants.

The center will begin breaking ground to prepare for planting on April 8 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

They will also need help with putting up fencing.

If you would like to volunteer to help with the garden or any other projects you can visit Wildcat Bluff's website.

