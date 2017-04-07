Potter County Sheriff's Office received recognition for missing child preparedness

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recently recognized local agencies for their hand in missing children cases.

The Potter County Sheriffs Office is one of only three law enforcement agencies in the entire state of Texas to receive this recognition. And if you have children, you'll be happy to know what it's all about.

In 2016, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children assisted law enforcement and families with more than 20,500 cases of missing children. And sadly, there are still four active cases out of Amarillo.

But it is clear agencies in our area are prepared to handle these types of cases. The Missing Kids Readiness Project recently recognized the Potter County Sheriff's Office for how they handle cases of missing children.

"Missing children cases are low frequency, yet very high risk incidents. And that's all the more reason to be ready. That's the whole idea behind this," said Lt. Scott Giles with Potter County's Service Division.

Potter County is the only law enforcement agency in the Panhandle with this recognition.

And it is not a walk in the park to receive it, which may be why there are so few agencies in Texas with the designation. A Chief or Sheriff and all their personnel complete training, and the agency must adopt a specific policy for missing children cases.

"It means a lot because when it comes to things like missing children, you want to be ready. You want to be on top of your game. And it is a very difficult and complex type of call and again not one that we get everyday," said Giles.

Though the Potter County Sheriffs Office is the only law enforcement agency recognized, every communications center in our area is on that list....one of the only areas in Texas to do that.

