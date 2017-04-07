Hansford County accident sends 3 to hospital, LifeStar called to transport

LifeStar was dispatched overnight as three people were taken to area hospitals from a major crash in Hansford County.

One vehicle was involved in the rollover accident around 2:00 a.m. Friday, just 6 miles East of Gruver.

DPS Sergeant Cindy Barkley says three people were injured although the extent of their injuries is unknown. Two people were airlifted and one person was transported by ambulance to the Spearman Hospital.

We're told two patients have been treated and released while one remains in an Amarillo hospital.

A cause has not been determined in the accident but is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.