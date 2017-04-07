Cops on Top raising money for Special Olympics

Starting Friday, April 7, law enforcement from Amarillo will be on top of The Donut Stop to raise awareness and money for a special cause.

The event called Cops on Top is part of the Texas law enforcement torch run for the Special Olympics.

Since 1985 Texas law enforcement, including agencies in Amarillo, have been dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities by raising money for Special Olympics Texas.

"It's an amazing thing to be a part of," said Sgt. Carla Burr of the Amarillo Police Department. "Just getting to see the athletes participate in these events is special to me and getting to see them be active as long as they want to. It's for children all the way up to adults."

This year the APD hopes you will stop by and see them at The Donut Stop and donate to the Special Olympics athletes in our community.

The event starts Friday at noon and will run through 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Click here to DONATE online.

