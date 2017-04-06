RECALL ALERT: Humangear recalls bottle caps due to burn hazard

Humangear has recalled a bottle caps due to burn hazard.

This recall involves humangear’s capCAP accessory bottle cap. The capCAPs were sold in green/gray, blue/gray, black/gray and black/black color combinations for standard wide-mouth stainless steel bottles and in black/gray for glass mason jars. humangear is stamped on the top of the capCAP.

Only caps with model numbers HG0501, HG0502, HG0505, HG0505-DSG and HG0515 printed above the UPC code on the package are included in the recall.

The recalled capCAP has a silicone seal, a rubber coating on the large cap, and a tab/slot feature on the strap.

This recall only includes the newer version of capCAPs sold between November 2016 and February 2017.

Humangear has received one report of liquid leakage. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled capCAP and contact humangear at 800-604-1926 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email capcap@humangear.com or online at www.humangear.com

The product was sold at Dicks Sporting Goods, REI, SCHEELS and other sporting goods stores nationwide from November 2016 through February 2017 for between $7 and $8.

Source: CPSC

