RECALL ALERT: Infant caps recalled by Sock and Accessory Brands due to choking hazard

Infant caps by Sock and Accessory Brands are being recalled due to choking hazard.

This recall involves John Deere gray infant baseball caps with a green tractor design.

The caps were sold in one size (infant 6-12 months). Style number “JSH721HF ” and manufacture date 11/2016 are printed on the sewn in care label inside the back of the caps.

Consumers should immediately take the infant caps away from young children and contact Sock and Accessory Brands Global toll-free at 877-429-7637 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.wearsabg.com to receive a full refund, including shipping cost.

The caps were sold at Tractor Supply Company and farm and ranch stores nationwide from January 2017 through March 2017 for between $10 and $16.

Source: CPSC

