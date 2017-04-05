AgriLife encourages healthier lifestyle through Walk Across Texas program

The Randall County AgriLife Extension Office is now encouraging kids to take on a healthier lifestyle both at home and at school.

'Walk Across Texas' is an initiative making exercise a competitive game for both area students and their families.

The Canyon Independent School District is now taking part in this program to teach students how important an active lifestyle is.

"It's a great program to get people up and active. The goal is for them to walk across Texas in 8 weeks," said Amy Wagner, Randall County Family & Consumer Agent. "Now, that's a goal as a team and a team usually consists of eight people. So, those team members can split the walk across Texas which isn't actually across the state. The goal is the walk as much a 830 miles within the 8 weeks."

More than 600 students from Canyon ISD are now competing against each other. To encourage an active lifestyle at home, parents can help their students walk over 830 miles within the 8 weeks.

AgriLife is also providing this opportunity to the public.

To make the program easily accessible for everyone who wants to compete they can track their progress online.

"'Walk Across Texas' is a great program to tie into any of our nutrition programs and we also tie into our gardening program because with 'Walk Across Texas,' includes any type of exercise," said Wagner. "There's this really cool calculator on the 'Walk Across Texas' website that you go on and add chores that you have done like gardening or pulling weeds. The calculator will then tell you what the equivalency of miles that work would be."

For those interested in the program, you can visit the 'Walk Across Texas' website.

If you do not live in Randall county but still interested in a program like this, contact your local extension office.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.