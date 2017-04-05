Amarillo College rolls out duel ESL-CNA program

Amarillo College is opening new doors for English As A Second Language (ESL) students.

Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) classes will now be offered at AC's Hereford campus. This course will be the first of its kind and for now will only be offered in Hereford.

Teachers will help students prepare for a career in health care as a certified nurse assistant.

During the class students will spend half of their day focusing on their mandatory ESL class then shift into a CNA class. Instructors say this a great opportunity for not only current AC students but for any ESL learner.

"Many times our immigrants feel they come to a new country with a new language and many times they feel worthless but this is showing them they can apply their knowledge here in the United States," coordinator Dolores Arambula said.

AC's pilot program will launch June 5 and students who pass the CNA certification test will be able to help fill the bilingual need in the area.

"There is a lot of opportunities here for CNA's especially with the local hospitals not only in Hereford but Dimmit and Friona as well ," AC Hereford Director Daniel Esquivel said. "We also have nursing homes, doctors and clinics looking for those type of positions."

Esquivel says the success of the new program will determine if the program will expand to other AC campuses.

Amarillo College will be hosting two informative meetings at their Hereford Campus, 1115 West 15th St. room 103.

The first will be held Tuesday, April 11 at 6 p.m. and Wednesday, April 12 at 11 a.m.

