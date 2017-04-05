Train, truck collide in eastern New Mexico

BNSF and the Curry County Sheriff's Office are investigating a train crash that happened Wednesday near Melrose, New Mexico.

According to a BNSF spokesperson a train was traveling around 60 miles per hour when the conductor saw a truck stopped on the tracks. Despite going into an emergency stop the train was not able to avoid the truck.

The severity of any injuries, if any, are unknown at this time, but the company spokesperson confirmed the crash was not fatal.

Crews are on scene assessing the damage.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.