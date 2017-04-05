How to have your voice heard in Austin

With over 1.8 million pieces of communication expected to be sent to Austin during this legislative session, it's easy to think your ideas will drown in the noise.

However, the Panhandle's elected officials say there are ways to effectively reach your representatives in Austin.

"The reality is, personal communication is very effective and very persuasive," said State Rep. Four Price. "While everything sent to us is read, unsigned emails or form letters are not as persuasive as personal communication."

Here's how to contact our local representative during legislative session:

State Senator:

Texas State Senate District 31: Kel Seliger

Capitol Phone: (512) 463-0131

Capitol Address: P.O. Box 12068, Capitol Station Austin, TX 78711

Twitter: @kseliger

Facebook: Click Here

State Representatives

Texas State House District 86: John T. Smithee

Capitol Phone: (512) 463-0702

Capitol Address: P.O. Box 2910 Austin, TX 78768

Twitter: N/A

Facebook: N/A

Texas State House District 87: Four Price

Capitol Phone: (512) 463-0470

Capitol Address: P.O. Box 2910 Austin, TX 78768

Twitter: @FourPriceTX

Facebook: Click Here

For more information on the 85th Legislative Session and to see what bills are scheduled to be voted on click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.