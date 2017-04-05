Multiple agencies assist in Dalhart vehicle pursuit

Tuesday afternoon, Dalhart Police attempted to pull over a female driver for a traffic violation, but she was not stopping.

A pursuit began north of Dalhart and the Dallam County Sheriff's Office, the Hartley County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Public Safety also became involved. The chase continued through town.

Dallam County Sheriff Shane Stevenson said the woman rammed a Dalhart Police vehicle and a Hartley County vehicle during the chase.

She was eventually stopped near 10th and Highway 87 on a railroad track.

The woman was identified as 56-year-old-Karen McNabb of Fort Collins, CO. She was arrested and later transported to Amarillo for medical evaluation.

She faces several charges including Evading with a Motor Vehicle and Attempted Assault on a Public Servant, but no charges have been filed at this time.

No officers were injured in the ordeal and Dalhart officials said, "Good working relationships and teamwork results in a successful conclusion with minimal damage and no injuries. Great work everyone."

