Business owners reassured about I-40 bridge replacements

The Texas Department of Transportation plans to replace three bridges along I-40 at Whitaker Road, Pullman Road and Lakeside.

Tuesday evening engineers met with business owners from eastern Amarillo to assure them their properties would not be impacted by this project.

"I was afraid they were going to build an overpass and we would be down underneath and no body would want to get off and come to my truck stop," said Jan Beeler, the manager of Petro Amarillo on Lakeside. "That would have affected my business, my job and my employees' jobs."

Similar to the bridge replacement at I-40 and Soncy project, the overpasses will be taken down and rebuilt one at a time.

After the project is finished, the bridges will be on average 2 feet taller. This will ensure all trucks can safely pass underneath, while reducing traffic in the long run.

"Over the next 10, 20, 30 years the amount of load those bridges are going to take on, meaning the number of cars, is going to increase," said Ruben Landa with Parsons Brinkerhoff, the designers of this project. "We're going to make sure the bridges are strong to withstand the pressure for decades."

Along with the bridge replacements, crews will also be relocating and upgrading the exit and on ramps. This project will not begin until the spring of 2018 and is expected to be finished by 2020.

