Two people arrested after SWAT situation

Two people have been arrested after Amarillo police and SWAT units were called to a neighborhood in north Amarillo Tuesday evening.

This afternoon, officers received word that two people with felony warrants were in the 1300 block of N. Harrison St.

When officers arrived, police say they saw four people run into a home.

Officers believed one of the men could have been armed with a firearm, so they called SWAT negotiators to the scene.

After over an hour, Logan Lawrence and Carlos Perez surrendered.

Both were arrested for a parole violation warrant for dangerous drugs.

The two other men who ran into the home were released at the scene.

