Early spring, recent rain worsening allergies

Immunologists are seeing more patients with stronger allergy symptoms -- and though recent rain quenched areas in need, it's not likely to make this allergy season easier.

Area patients are experiencing more allergy complications and sinus infections relating to tree pollens triggered by the earlier spring and recent rains.

The wetness is also helping mold thrive. Both pollen and mold allergies will have symptoms like running nose, sneezing or congestion, but it's more likely to be mold if you're still suffering while indoors.

"So, in essence, we have evidence from the medical literature both perspective and retrospective, that rain caters mold and the mold can make allergy symptoms worse," said Immunologist Constantine Saadeh, MD.

Dr. Saadeh says tree and grass pollen are the worst in the spring through the summer, weed pollen lasts until fall and mold allergies are the highest in the winter to early spring.

"We are seeing a more warming trend, so we are seeing more patients having symptoms all year round but in general, we can not identify a specific allergy season since pollens are continually releasing," Saadeh said.

You should also take extra care when trying to control any symptoms and sinus infections, as they can often lead to more serious problems like asthma or meningitis.

"Within a week or two if there is no improvement or if there is worsening consult with your provider. If you don't get any relief in the long term, you will need to consult with an allergist," Saadeh said.

