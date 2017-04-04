WTAMU lecture series highlights award-winning author

West Texas A&M University's student chapter of the Association of Latino Professionals for America is hosting a distinguished lecture series Wednesday, April 5.

The lecture series begins at 6 p.m. and will be held in the Alumni Banquet Facility.

The event will feature Laura Lopez, an entrepreneur who has served various roles for Fortune 100 and 500 companies, including her job as VP of Marketing of the Coca-Cola Company.

Lopez is also an award-winning author for her book, The Connected and Committed Leader.

The event is free of charge, and there will be a reception after the event in the Buffalo Room.

